GOP Tries Techniques To Avoid Town Hall Embarrassment

By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
The Republican Congress is avoiding anger from town hall constituents like they avoid taxes on the rich.

It isn't working.

A large number of congressmen are just avoiding town halls altogether. See how that's working out for Darryl Issa:

Poor Joni Earnst. Her hog castrator days may be returning soon?

My own congressman, Rodney Davis (IL13) is holding "tele" town halls by phone with only pre-registered constituents. The response has been to crowd his field offices and appear in social media with "Flat Rodney," a cardboard cut-out of the Congressman.

Congressman Steve Womack, shown in the video above complaining that "you people want to investigate everybody!" and getting a big ol' Benghazi thrown back at him, took to local media to concern troll on behalf of "real" constituents who were prevented from meeting with him due to outside agitators.

He literally replied to one constituent, "We won, get over it."

It's like he thinks his constituents don't have social media. See you in November 2018, Steve.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell stood there, smiled, and counted money in his mind while constituents screamed at him.

The king of management for town halls has to be Dave Brat of Virginia. He held his town hall sixty miles from the population center of his district. And instead of taking questions from the crowd, he demanded that the questions be submitted on cards and read aloud to him by a surrogate. That's an old parliament trick that most of his audience saw through. Brat also tried and failed to ban signs at his town hall. Really.


Remember when he said he had women voters "in his grill"?

He's in such a safe district. Someone should primary him like he did Eric Cantor!

