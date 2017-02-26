Governor Kasich Wants To Prevent Millions From Losing Healthcare

We all knew that Ohio Governor John Kasich was likely the most reasonable of the presidential candidates in the original GOP clown car and his words today would support that notion. He expanded Medicaid in his state, contrary to so many other GOP governors who cruelly deprived millions of Americans from gaining healthcare. So unsurprisingly, even with a struggling economy, Kasich has only improved his standing as governor.

Kasich said that he agrees that many parts of Obamacare are working, and the vast numbers of people protesting the idea of losing their life-saving insurance is impacting GOP lawmakers. As a person with a (R) next to his name, he does have to counter his rationality with the usual "both sides do it" thinking. An example:

GOV KASICH: 'Are Democrats going to work with Republicans to fix this system?'

This is assuming that the GOP's insane obstructionism that has hurt and continues to hurt millions of Americans is the equivalent of today's Congressional Democrats who are protesting the most unqualified, corrupt and cruel cabinet ever assembled.

Caligula's Horse seems far more qualified on public education than Betsy DeVos. The Republicans obstructed beneficial legislation for the majority of Americans and Democrats are obstructing deleterious plans and personnel whom Trump has selected to chaotically mangle our fragile Democracy.

Discussing a meeting with Trump--the somewhat personable, and charming version of Trump, which is not the version we've seen so far in the White House--Kasich recalled the tone of the meeting.

KASICH: He listened intently to me, he got Secretary Price on the phone. It was very positive, he responded very positively to a number of the ideas I had. You can't repeal it without a plan to repeal it and replace it at the same time.

Kasich, unlike his other GOP compatriots, admits there are too many who would be impacted, not only in his own state, but nationwide. He knows full well that the far right cons of Congress would gleefully repeal it without a replacement, isn't that what Jesus would do? Thankfully, that's not going to be that easy with a public on edge, fearing for their lives.



KASICH: That's not acceptable when you have 20 million people, or 700,000 people in my state, because where do the mentally ill go? Where do the drug addicted go? I don't understand everything that's going on with these town halls, but what I think, it's having an impact from the stand point that, hey, the people are watching, I don't think they mind reform, just don't take everything away.

The Captain Obvious/Seth and Amy REALLY? moment had to be this pronouncement:

The best way is for both parties to work together.

The Ohio governor wants rational Democrats to just forget the malicious conduct and appalling disrespect shown to President Obama and the American people? The GOP/Tea Party did that EVERY opportunity they had. So they behaved like petulant toddlers who had no intention of caring for their own constituents, putting party over country and we should simply let bygones be bygones?

Yes, apparently, Kasich is suggesting that the Democrats have to compromise and likely, hurt the American people by agreeing to terrible provisions of this harmful repeal replace strategy?

I don't think so.

Homey don't play that.