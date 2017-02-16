Jake Tapper Blasts Breitbart: 'Such A Good Doggy. Now Go Get Your Treat From Bannon. Arf!'

By John Amato
1 day ago by Frances Langum
up
1

Breitbart took a shot at CNN's Jake Tapper, (It's always hard to tell what that crew means) for admitting that Trump won the presidency and for stopping him talking about Russia's hacking of the general election.

They call it #4DChess

Trump is always 17 moves ahead of everybody!

Tapper, not one to turn the other cheek on Twitter, came back hard and left them sniffing for left over scrapes from an empty can of two week old Alpo.

Damn!

"Breitbart, you get the stick, you get your Alpo. That's a pretty good deal."


We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
