'That Makes No Sense!': Kellyanne Conway Fails On Today Show

Don't you dare feel sorry for Kellyanne Conway.

Yes, she looks like she needs a three month vacation. But what America needs is the administration she works for to get kicked out on it's butt because they are illegitimate pawns for Vladimir Putin at worst, and utterly incompetent managers of day-to-day operations, also at worst. She is working for a failed administration, and we aren't through week 4 yet.

And when Matt "Lauering-the-Bar" Lauer can take you down? Quit your job, Kellyanne. You were right, your kids need you.

Kellyanne says that things happened really fast yesterday, and that she was telling the truth about Trump's loyalty to Michael Flynn yesterday afternoon. When Flynn resigned last night it was then the truth changed. Ahem. And the reason Flynn resigned is, he's become a lightning rod since misleading the Vice-President and opening himself up to charges that he is too friendly with the Russians.

Lauer doesn't buy it.

"...but the White House knew about that last month, when the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had not been completely honest.”

Conway blinks quickly: “Well, that’s one characterization, but the fact is General Flynn continued in that position.”

DUH. That's the issue, Kellyanne! Lauer is done with her:

“Kellyanne, that makes no sense. Last month the Justice Department warned the White House that General Flynn misled them; and that, as a result. he was vulnerable to blackmail. And at that moment he still had the complete trust of the president?”

Conway never answers that question.