Open Thread - Protest On The Runway!

By Frances Langum
NY Magazine:

The pink pussy hat got turned on its ear at Milan Fashion Week with high fashion help from the knitwear designers at Missoni. Everyone in the audience received a special Missoni version of the knitted hats seen warming scalps at women’s marches across the country, but that was just for starters. The famous design house ended its show with over 40 models stalking the runway in a veritable parade of pink pussy hats as a sort of mini-protest, including Jamie Bochert, Gigi Hadid, and Angela Missoni herself. According to Vogue, some of the proceeds will go to the ACLU and UN Refugee Agency.

Open thread below....


