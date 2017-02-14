Senate Majority Leader Promises Investigation Into Flynn's Conduct

This afternoon Senator Mitch McConnell confirmed that the Senate Intelligence Committee will be investigating General Michael Flynn and his contact with Russia.

"I think the fundamental question for us is what is our involvement in it, and who ought to look at it," McConnell said in answer to a reporter's question. "And the intelligence committee is already looking at Russian involvement in our election. As Senator Blunt has already indicated, it is highly likely they will want to take look at this episode as well. They have the broad jurisdiction to do it."

Well, that's nice and all, but it isn't nearly enough. This is how you slow-walk an investigation to death. Divide it up amongst different committees in the House and Senate, ask for some documents, hold some hearings, and call it a day.

Flynn is just the tip of the iceberg. Pence is already in cover-your-ass mode with comments today to the Washington Post claiming he wasn't advised about Flynn's conversation with the Russian ambassador until February 9th, over two weeks after Trump and the White House general counsel were informed.

“What I would tell you is that the vice president became aware of incomplete information that he had received on Feb. 9, last Thursday night, based on media accounts,” Pence spokesman Marc Lotter said. “He did an inquiry based on those media accounts.”

Oh. Well, then. It would seem Trump was willing to toss his Vice President under the bus in order to keep whacky General Flynn on his team. One has to wonder why it was so important that Flynn remain, even if it meant making Pence look like a fool.

I will repeat this every day until they actually do it. We need a Select Committee or an Independent Commission with full subpoena power to clean out the swamp from the top down.

As for Senator McConnell, I welcome him to his new reality where he will be dealing with this and nothing else until we have answers.