Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Army Covered Up Mike Flynn's Brother's Participation In National Guard Call

Michael Flynn's brother, Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn slow-walked sending in the National Guard on Jan 6 because of "optics," and the Army covered up his involvement.
By Aliza Worthington
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

What's that, you say? Another member of the Flynn family caught up in lies and traitorous behavior? Color me shocked.

Major General William Walker testified that Michael Flynn's younger brother was indeed on the phone call while the Capitol was being overwhelmed by violent insurrectionists on January 6. The Army had previously denied Flynn's presence on the call D.C. Police Chief Steven Sund placed, requesting back up from the National Guard to help secure the building.

Not only was Lt. General Charles Flynn on the call, over by 1:49 p.m. that day, he was one of the people arguing that the "optics" of having the National Guard show up to protect Congress and the Capitol wouldn't be good. It took over three hours for the "optics" of NOT having them there to get bad enough to send them in.

According to Maj. Gen. Walker's written prepared remarks, “The approval for Chief Sund’s request would eventually come from the Acting Secretary of Defense and be relayed to me by Army Senior Leaders at 5:08pm–three hours and 19 minutes later."

When Sen. Amy Klobuchar questioned him about the call, he responded, "Who was talking about optics were General Flynn, and General Piatt. And they both said it wouldn't be in their best military advice to advise the Secretary of the Army to have uniformed Guards members at the Capitol during the election confirmation."

Nothing fishy at all about the younger brother of Michael Flynn — the guy urging Trump to institute martial law in order to stay in power — delaying sending in those same troops to protect the government from being overthrown by violent insurrectionists. Nothing fishy at all.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team