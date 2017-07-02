Shep Smith: Trump’s Media Terror Coverage Claims Are 'Not True, Again, Why Bother?'

Fox News' Shep Smith told his viewers that Trump's claims of false media coverage on terrorist attacks were, "In short, the president's assertion is false."

Smith was so dismayed by it all he said, "Why bother."

More and more media personalities are getting fed up with with this nonsense.

Smith even explained where these alternate facts are coming from. "The assertion is an echo of some fringe media, specifically conspiracy websites InfoWars and the right wing Breitbart."

After giving a full rundown of the attacks Trump made on the media, including Sean Spicer's weak defensive talking points, Smith said that the administration's plan is to train their supporters to "don't listen to those reporting accurately. Listen to our false assertions."

He continued, "In short, the president’s assertion is false. The White House knows that it was false or could have learned that it was false with a quick Google check, but either did not do so or decided not to tell the truth.”

Boom!

Smith like many other reporters covered many of the attacks the administration said didn't get any media coverage.

He said, "Fox News covered that attack with dozens of reporters, producers and technicians for many weeks

I guess Trump's idea is to use these bogus media attacks to support his Muslim ban.

They are not working.