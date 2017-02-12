Stephen Miller: 'Sean Spicer, As Always, Is 100 Percent Correct'

Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller asserted on Sunday that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is always "100 percent correct."

During an interview on ABC's This Week, host George Stephanopoulos noted that Spicer had recently accused Nordstrom of a "direct attack" on Trump policies after the department store chain discontinued Ivanka Trump's line of products.

"I'm not going to make a comment on that," Miller replied. "I do want to say, Sean Spicer, as always, is 100 percent correct. What he said is true and important. And I agree with it."

"So you are then making a comment on it?" the ABC host observed.

"I'm not going to make any new comment," Miller shot back. "I'm going to stand by the White House press secretary and his comments. And I'm also going to call for sanity in discussing this issue!"

"You had a case where somebody [Ivanka] was treated unfairly, the president stuck up for a member of his family and the White House counselor [Kellyanne Conway] made a lighthearted, flippant comment that nobody would interpret as being as cast as right now by you in the media and others. And I think that everybody had taken this to a degree and to a level it does not merit."