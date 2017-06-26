Sean Spicer Moronically Says Trump Always Believed In Russia's Election Interference

You can't make this sh*t up.

Last week on June 20th, when Trump's press secretary decided he could go on camera, he told the world that he had no idea what Trump thought on the Russia election tampering charges:

"I have not sat down and asked him about the specific reaction. I'd be glad to touch base with him and get back to you," he said.

Spicer feigned ignorance after Trump made repeated statements denouncing the idea that Russia played any part in screwing with our general election - and routinely called it a hoax.

However, during today's audio-only presser, Sean ridiculously said that since January, Trump always believed that Russia did interfere in the U.S. election.

A reporter asked, "Over the weekend in an interview on Fox, President Trump seemed to acknowledge that he does believe that Russia interfered in the U.S. election. Is that how that statement should be interpreted? Does he believe that Russia interfered in the election?"

Spicer replied, "The statement he made in January is consistent with what he said the other day, which is he believes that Russia probably was involved, potentially some other countries as well, could have been equally been involved -- or could have been involved, not equally, and he stands by the statements that he made in January."

Say, what? Did Spicer suddenly forget about Trump's January statement where he admits that Russia did hack the DNC?

I know the hacks Trump cited were only against the DNC and all, but still.

Don't you love that he still can't give a straight answer about Russia and has to mythically bring in other nations who were supposedly hacking our election too?

I know it's hard to follow Trump's views since he lies about so many things constantly, but Spicer is his press liaison to the media and shouldn't be lying as much as Trump.