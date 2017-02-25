Trump Distracts Again: Skipping Nerdprom

What a snowflake.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

We couldn't care less, Donnie. Show us your tax returns and we want an independent investigation into how Putin stole the election either for you or because he owns you (show us the tax returns) the end.

And if anybody but the unofficial Fox News Twitter Stenographer pretending to be president had cancelled on the White House Correspondents Association, it would be a big deal. But now they're fighting a real war against a real fascist who is limiting their access to vital information in favor of Breitbart and Drudge. No time for red carpets.

That said....

It's time to end that stupid Beltway Backrub exercise anyway. In the best of times it's still a vain display of already vain people. Nobody cares what Andrea Mitchell's wearing or who gets to sit at the Goddamn Huffington Post table.

And this president is in part, your fault.

PS Agree with those saying Hillary Clinton and Alec Baldwin should be guests of honor.