Trump Tweets Right After Jim DeMint's MSNBC Complaint About Town Halls

Our Cable News Consumer-In-Chief apparently has nothing better to do than sit around the White House in his jammies watching the likes of Jim DeMint complain about town hall attendees on the teevee machine, rather than doing his damn job.

At 6:11 PM Eastern time, Jim DeMint made the claim that the folks at town halls around the nation were "well financed and bused around to these town halls," as if somehow liberals had the means and ability to do what DeMint's group did in 2009. Despite the fact that many of these town hall attendees have actually resorted to wearing their zip codes as a badge to prove they're constituents, DeMint persisted.

Then the Man Who Never Had An Original Thought sent out a tweet 12 minutes later. To be fair, he may have wanted to wait until the DeMint segment was over. It ended at approximately 6:20 PM or so, and Trump's tweet went out at 6:23.

Apparently his takeaway was the town halls.

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

I saw it and answered him back.

We call it “democracy.” Look it up in a dictionary. Learn it well. You’ll see lots of it. I’m sorry you’re sad. https://t.co/Pp0yG4gA1z — Karoli (@Karoli) February 21, 2017

Beyond the obvious absurdity of DeMint's claims and Trump's amplifications, does he really have nothing to do but sit around in the White House watching TV, eating taco bowls, and whining about people participating in democracy?

He says he is a man of the people and all that. Speaking for us. Channeling our concerns. Apparently that's only for those folks who watch Fox News.

Here's a reminder for Jim DeMint, in case he forgot already.

@Karoli I wonder if Trump remembers these... pic.twitter.com/lD8VA7vOuR — Coffee is my god (@coffee_minion) February 22, 2017

Oh, here's one for POTUS Cable Guy. Expand the picture to see the AFP branding in the corner.