Trump Rage-Tweets At Fox News After Bernie's Town Hall

Donald Trump went ballistic on Twitter after Fox "News" hosted a town hall with Bernie Sanders on Monday. Not to be outshined, he characterized his relationship with the network as “we “ when he described his frustration with the hiring of former DNC chair Donna Brazile as a "liberal pundit."

So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

Trump, who is treated like a king by most Fox "News" hosts, was scathing in his description of Bret Baier and his performance. Yet the presidential coward refuses to go on any major news program and be questioned by real journalists, choosing the safe space with his usual fluffers from Fox and Friends.

It appears Trump felt slighted because he wasn't asked for his approval to allow the Vermont senator to appear on the network at all.

It was odd by Fox news standards to have a proponent of Medicare for All and higher taxes given a platform to explain his policy positions but Trump's reaction was hysterical and childish. As usual.