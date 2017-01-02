Unprincipled GOP Just Changes Rules To Forward Price, Mnuchin

By Frances Langum
up

Not only is "It Okay If You Are A Republican," it turns out "Rules Don't Apply" if you're a Republican either.

The Hill:

Senate Republicans pushed through a pair of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees Wednesday, upending standard committee rules to circumvent a Democratic boycott.

The Senate Finance Committee advanced a pair of Trump’s nominees with only Republican members present — Steven Mnuchin to head the Treasury Department, and Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) as secretary of Health and Human Services.

By unanimous consent, the Republicans gathered in the hearing room agreed to change the committee’s standing rules, which normally require at least one member of each party to be in attendance for committee work to proceed.

There is only one way to punish these b*stards. Vote them out of power forever.


