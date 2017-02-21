Wanna Go To Sweden? Infowars Editor Has Spare $2000

I have to give a hat-tip at the beginning to my stepdaughter, who has lived and worked in Sweden for many years. As a dual US/Swedish citizen, this latest Trump-lie spotlight on her adopted country is at once hilarious and utterly embarrassing.

So this morning she sent me this story via the BBC, that an editor at InfoWars (yes you can roll your eyes right now don't wait) has offered to pay up to $2000 for a reporter who "thinks Sweden is safe" to go there and check out the hellhole that is the Copenhagen suburb of Malmo.

Sooo many people want to take him up on his offer. And there is a clear dividing line between those who have "deplorable" in their Twitter handle and those who have actually been to Malmo, Sweden.