Wanna Go To Sweden? Infowars Editor Has Spare $2000
I have to give a hat-tip at the beginning to my stepdaughter, who has lived and worked in Sweden for many years. As a dual US/Swedish citizen, this latest Trump-lie spotlight on her adopted country is at once hilarious and utterly embarrassing.
So this morning she sent me this story via the BBC, that an editor at InfoWars (yes you can roll your eyes right now don't wait) has offered to pay up to $2000 for a reporter who "thinks Sweden is safe" to go there and check out the hellhole that is the Copenhagen suburb of Malmo.
Sooo many people want to take him up on his offer. And there is a clear dividing line between those who have "deplorable" in their Twitter handle and those who have actually been to Malmo, Sweden.
@ActualEPAFacts I've been to #malmosweden. It looks like a fairytale
Surprised by the comments about #Malmö. I visited there last year and found it to be a cracking place. Good beer too. #MalmoSweden pic.twitter.com/psl4ecF6JH
— Adam Thompson (@ADThompson_) February 21, 2017
Rape capital? No. Love capital. #malmosweden #lovenothate pic.twitter.com/dR26E9bFwa
— Dr Hannah Bentham (@seismojiggers) February 21, 2017
I love living in #malmosweden and that's that!
— Anna Theolinda (@theolinda85) February 21, 2017
The Sweden argument from the right is a very lazy re-write of the Chicago propaganda narrative. Yes there's crime, yes there are hate crime problems, yes the new immigrants and native Swedes may be having trouble adjusting to each other.
And definitely, there is a right wing in the US that wants to make up a scary story about an invasion of non-white criminals who want to kill you in your bed.
Infowars has apparently found a reporter -- we'll see whether he winds up working for the trip's sponsors or actually tells a more complete story. In any event the reporter has a willing tourguide in the city's deputy mayor:
Hello, @PrisonPlanet. I'm a deputy mayor in Malmö. I would be happy to meet with any journalists you send here to ser for themselves.
— Nils Karlsson (@FilosofenNils) February 20, 2017
