And It’s Not Like Texas A&M Has Any International Scholars To Spare

Henry Rousso is a 62 year old Egyptian born senior researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research. He lives in Paris. He had been invited to speak at Texas A&M’s Hagler Institute Symposium.

He was “mistakenly detained” at the airport.

According to Richard Golsan, director of the Melbern G. Glasscock Center for Humanities Research at Texas A&M –

“When he called me with this news two nights ago, he was waiting for customs officials to send him back to Paris as an illegal alien on the first flight out.” After learning about the dire situation, Golsan said he immediately called university officials, leading A&M President Michael K. Young to enlist the help of Texas A&M Law School professor and director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic Fatma Marouf. “Due to her prompt and timely intervention, Rousso was released,” Golsan said.

Holy crap, y’all, neither Egypt or France are on Trump’s list, but perhaps he tweeted “intellectuals” last night.

First Mohammed Ali, Jr. who was detained and asked, “Where did you get that name?” and “Are you a Muslim?”

Then the ICE raids in California where legal residents where dragged out of their beds and their children were terrorized. ICE lied to the city and doctored documents.

Remember when this picture outraged Republicans?

Well, now it’s the official symbol of the Republican Party.

