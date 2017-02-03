Al Franken: Sessions Misled Committee And Should Recuse Himself

Rule number one in Washington DC should be: "You just don't lie to Al Franken." It will turn out very badly. CNN:

[T]he Minnesota senator, whose questioning during the confirmation hearing ultimately led Sessions to deny having any contact with the Russians, said the attorney general had presented conflicting explanations. "First, it is 'I didn't meet with any Russians,' then it's 'I met with the Russian ambassador, but I don't remember what we discussed,' and then it's ... 'We didn't discuss the campaign,'" Franken said. "These are all contradictory." Franken insisted that his line of inquiry had been simple and -- in a turn of phrase that recalled his time as a comedian -- recalled the exchange with Sessions with some curiosity. "I had simply asked him what would he do if he had learned that other members of the campaign had met with the Russians, hoping he would say he would recuse himself. He chose not to answer that, but instead chose to say that he had not met with the Russians," Franken said. He then added: "And, of course, the ambassador from Russia is a Russian."

Ha! Thanks for the tip, Al.

Part 2 of the interview, and an important postscript:

After the interview with Franken, New Day had a moment with CNN Political Director David Chalian in which they announced this Jason Chaffetz Tweet:

AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2017

DAVID CHALIAN, CNN POLITICAL DIRECTOR: When you have Jason Chaffetz and All Franken on the same page saying you need to clarify and recuse, I imagine it's not going to be too long before Attorney General Sessions makes that clear. He has said that line before, Alisyn. he said I'll recuse myself if there's something to recuse myself from. That has been his posture. That clearly is not going to be a sustainable posture at this point.