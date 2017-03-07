Sessions' Answer To Leahy's Written Question Should Sink Him

A lot has been made about the exchange Sen. Al Franken had with Sen. Sessions during his confirmation hearing, when he denied having any knowledge of Trump officials meeting with the Russians.

The Fox and Friends co-hosts attacked Franken for asking a tortured, circuitous and crazy question.

On Tuesday, Sen. Grassley attacked Sen. Franken and said the Minnesota Senator asked a "gotcha question, to the new Attorney General.

How would Sen. Grassley then characterize the written questions that were submitted by Sen. Pat Leahy?



The Atlantic writes:

A questionnaire from Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, asked Sessions whether he had “been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day.” Sessions answered “no.”

I haven't seen many in the media or even in the punditry class use this as a prime example of Sessions skirting the truth and yet it was so simply stated.

Sessions just lied, plain and simple. We know of at least two different occasions -- one of which was at the RNC -- where he was in fact in contact with someone connected to the Russian government. Since one of those occasions was at an election-connected convention, it's hard to imagine any circumstance that would warrant a "no" answer.

Sessions must resign.