Fox And Friends: It Was Al Franken's 'Crazy Question' That Made Sessions Lie

Happy Friday, it's time for Fox and Friends to defend AG Jeff Sessions for lying about his contacts with the Russian government.

Guess what? It's all the fault of Al Franken's "tortured, circuitous question."

I excitedly expected a rip-roaring defense of Jeff Sessions by Trump's trio of BFF's, but I never expected them to point the finger of blame at Sen. Franken!

If Sessions doesn't have the wherewithal to understand and then answer honestly one question from Sen. Franken — how is he up to the task of being the U.S. Attorney General?

Brian Kilmeade opened by saying,"I believe if there is anybody that should do well in these congressional hearings, it's a lawyer..."

Ummm, so how did that work out for Sessions?

He continued, "But you would expect a lawyer who understands the nuances of this business to say, 'Hey, in times of a hypothetical situation, don't answer. Or when it comes to Russia, prethink it.' However, to his defense, that news broke in the middle of his testimony. Number two, Al Franken had a tortured, circuitous question."

Steve Doocy concurred, "It was a very long question."

David Gergen explained on CNN how massive the preparation is for a confirmation hearing and said, "So, he had to have looked at his calendar. His team had to have looked through his calendar, gone through this with him and to plead 'I can't remember,' that -- does that seem credible given the kind of preparation he would have to go through?"

Doocy insisted the length of the question was the problem. "Well, it was -- to his credit, it was a crazy question, a very long question."

Damn, how dare Sessions be asked any questions that are more than five words!

Franken's question was spurred on because of a CNN report stating"there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, according to two national security officials."

Franken highlighted this story and asked:

"Now, again, I'm telling you this as it's coming out, so you know. But if it's true, it's obviously extremely serious and if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?"

Sessions: "Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't have — did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it."

He was asked about Russia contacts with the Trump campaign and he said he had no idea and that he did not meet with them himself.

Is that question crazy, loopy, off the chain, bonkers, nutty, cuckoo, demented, bonkers, mad as a hatter or unhinged?

Here's another big problem for Sessions the media hasn't used yet.

In January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) asked Sessions for answers to written questions. “Several of the President-elect’s nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties. Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?” Leahy wrote. Sessions responded with one word: “No.”

Sessions lied in his written answer, an answer which has no time limit forced on it like a finale exam.

Sessions and his team knew all about his contacts with the Russian government, nefarious or not and made the choice not to disclose those meetings.

He lied to Congress, under oath.

Kilmeade tried to argue that Sessions couldn't drop a dime on any Clinton information to the Russians to help them hack and said, "Do you think Jeff Sessions said, "I know John Podesta's password."

What a childish response.

He continued, "However, it was, to me, a legitimate mistake by him."

Of course to you, it was a mistake, but to anything Clinton, it was a plot to overthrow the American government so the Clinton Foundation could enrich themselves and then take over the world.

Doccy finished off this laugh-fest and said, "He certainly did not perjure himself. Everybody agrees on that. But nonetheless, the Democrats are saying, "OK, he's got to recuse himself. Oh, he did that? All right. Now he's got to resign." He is not going to resign over this."

There you have it, when Sessions is called in to answer for his omissions, he'll just blame Franken for being crazy.

We'll see how that works out for him.