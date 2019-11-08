Fox's 'Serious Reporter' Calls Jeff Sessions 'Trump Before Trump'

You may remember Ed Henry from the time he took some months off after it was revealed he had a 10-month affair with a Vegas "hostess" in 2016.

“Whenever [Henry] was in town, we would pretty much just have sex. He has a really high sex drive.” said the Vegas "hostess".

Well, Ed Henry is now taking that sex drive energy and channeling it on the Fox and Friends couch to promote the Senate candidacy of Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III.

"He actually was Trump before there was Trump. ... People forget that Jeff Sessions was conservative before it was cool," said serious Fox newsman and alleged former sex fiend Ed Henry.

My bet is Jeff Sessions has more golf buddies upstairs at Fox News than Donald Trump does. Ed Henry's infomercial on Fox and Friends proves it.