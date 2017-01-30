VIDEO: Fired Acting Attorney General Answers Sessions' Career-Ending Question

When Sally Yates was questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee before her appointment as Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III asked her a key question.

"Well, you have to watch out because people will be asking you to do things and you have to say no," Sessions admonished. "Do you think the Attorney General has the responsibility to say no to the President if he asks for something that's improper?"

He went on to use the Lynch nomination as an example of what he meant. "He appointed somebody who's going to execute his views. What's wrong with that?"

But, "If the views the president wants to execute are unlawful, should the Attorney General or the Deputy Attorney General say no?"

"Senator, I believe that the Attorney General or Deputy Attorney General has an obligation to follow the law and the Constitution, and to give their independent legal advice to the President," she answered.

Tonight she made good on that answer, and was fired for it. Video is below.

Amazing. Sally Yates at her confirmation hearing answering her job-ending Q. Look who's asking. Via @charles_gaba pic.twitter.com/3Vsf9UugIu — T. R. Ramachandran (@yottapoint) January 31, 2017

Meanwhile, the new Acting Attorney General bows before Hair Trump: