Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Refused To Defend Muslim Ban (Updated)

Earlier today, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates issued a directive to staff not to defend the Muslim ban.

Her memo said, “I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful," she concluded.

And just minutes ago, she was fired. In a tweet, Press Secretary Sean Spicer let us all know what the next step was.

.@POTUS has named Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA as Acting Attorney General. Sally Yates has been relieved. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 31, 2017

Does anyone remember the Saturday Night Massacre? I feel like we're going to have more and more of these. And the press release reads like Trump himself wrote it.

The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel. Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration. It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country. Tonight, President Trump relieved Ms. Yates of her duties and subsequently named Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as Acting Attorney General until Senator Jeff Sessions is finally confirmed by the Senate, where he is being wrongly held up by Democrat senators for strictly political reasons. “I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected,” said Dana Boente, Acting Attorney General.

↓ Story continues below ↓

As long as we're on the topic, the Muslim ban order has Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III's fingerprints all over it.

Rather, the refugee ban was the predictable culmination of years of advocacy from two of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisors: White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller and attorney general designate Jeff Sessions. For years, Sessions and Miller—who was the Alabama senator’s communications director before leaving to join the Trump campaign—pushed research and talking points designed to make Americans afraid of refugees.

One other point that's interesting. According to a report from Politico, House Judiciary Committee staffers helped to draft the executive order, after they signed a non-disclosure agreement and agreed not to inform the Congressmen of their participation.

Update: Apparently Trump burned through three successors before getting to the Virginia US Attorney. That is, assuming he followed the correct line of succession.