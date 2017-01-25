Sessions Will Not Recuse From DOJ Probes Into Trump's Russia Ties

Jeff Sessions should not be confirmed as Attorney General because he is a racist, a rabid ideologue, and a tool of oligarchs.

But in case that's not enough, here's one more reason, via The Hill:

Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), President Trump's nominee for attorney general, does not plan to recuse himself from potential Justice Department investigations connected to Trump, Politico reported. Sessions said in written responses to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that he is "not aware of a basis to recuse myself" from investigations into incidents involving the president, such as Russian meddling in the presidential race or issues relating to conflicts of interest. During his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he would recuse himself from any possible investigations related to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton if he was confirmed as attorney general.

Other than the fact that he was at Trump's right hand for the entire election, I can't think of any reason why he should recuse, do you? It isn't like he'd have any bias against people investigating an illegitimate win or anything.