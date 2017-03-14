Breaking: Maddow Just Tweeted That She Has TRUMP'S TAXES

By Sarah P
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Breaking: Maddow Just Tweeted That She Has TRUMP'S TAXES

Rachel Maddow just sent out a HELL of a teaser tweet:

More

Twitter is ON FIRE!

And my initial reaction:

We will update this post as details come out!

UPDATE 1:

MSNBC is running a ticker


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV