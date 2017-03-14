Breaking: Maddow Just Tweeted That She Has TRUMP'S TAXES
Rachel Maddow just sent out a HELL of a teaser tweet:
BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.
(Seriously).
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017
On @maddow I'll break a big story about Trump and his taxes - 9PM eastern via @DCReportMedia Ill be on @lawrence, too.
— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 15, 2017
Twitter is ON FIRE!
Bring me the head of the first person to suggest Trump leaked his own taxes to distract from the health care bill being engulfed in flame
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) March 15, 2017
Folks getting in place for the #maddow #trumptaxes episode like... pic.twitter.com/gr5yprNdQ9
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 15, 2017
We're ready for #TrumpTaxes... pic.twitter.com/EGVF1EmdJj
— The Opposition (@oppstn) March 15, 2017
And my initial reaction:
OMG OMG OMG OMG OMGOMGOMG OMG OMG (deep breaths) OMG OMG OMG (I am hyperventilating) OMG OMG OMG OMG (I may be having a stroke) @maddow https://t.co/8nMyfAi6Lt
— Red Painter (@Redpainter1) March 15, 2017
We will update this post as details come out!
UPDATE 1:
MSNBC is running a ticker
Trump Tax Exclusive on @maddow! pic.twitter.com/OiVF3mW2Ii
— Laurie Crosswell
And it looks like we are going to hear about 2005
What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017
