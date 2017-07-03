Chaffetz: Health Care Or An IPhone. Your Choice, America

By Scarce
By Scarce
up

Because sacrifices have to be made somewhere. Just not by the rich. Ever.

The title of this post comes from the tweet from 'the Dean of Twitter', John Dingell.

Source: The Week

When it comes to healthcare, Republicans want the American people to have choices. That privilege comes with a dose of responsibility, though, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said Tuesday on CNN's New Day.

Responding to host Alisyn Camerota's challenge that "access for lower income Americans doesn't equal coverage," Chaffetz explained that "Americans have choices, and they've got to make a choice."

For example: "Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest [that money] in their own healthcare," Chaffetz said.

The reviews have not been kind to Mr. Chaffetz.


We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
