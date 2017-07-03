Because sacrifices have to be made somewhere. Just not by the rich. Ever.

The title of this post comes from the tweet from 'the Dean of Twitter', John Dingell.

Source: The Week

When it comes to healthcare, Republicans want the American people to have choices. That privilege comes with a dose of responsibility, though, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said Tuesday on CNN's New Day. Responding to host Alisyn Camerota's challenge that "access for lower income Americans doesn't equal coverage," Chaffetz explained that "Americans have choices, and they've got to make a choice." For example: "Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest [that money] in their own healthcare," Chaffetz said.

The reviews have not been kind to Mr. Chaffetz.

Health care or an iPhone. Your choice, America. https://t.co/PFx5QxswiO — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) March 7, 2017

On opposite end, one might say that the GOP bill makes it easier to choose between that new Benz than investing in health care for the poor. https://t.co/VYJgtiVViv — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 7, 2017

This from the guy who chose Donald Trump over being able to look his daughter in the eye https://t.co/RCRTU4Q8Oz — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) March 7, 2017