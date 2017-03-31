C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Harolyn Montgomery

It's Friday. No surprise to any members of this club that it's a sign for me to pick something funky. This one from '71 is sophisticated swagger with a whole lot of southern style.

I really don't know anything about Harolyn Montgomery. From the way it looks, the internet doesn't really either except she was most likely from Louisiana because of the label she was on and that this is most likely to only record released bearing her name on it.

One thing that is agreed on though is that this track is a groover.

What are you listening to tonight?