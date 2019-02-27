C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Wes Montgomery

Wes Montgomery did not use a pick to play guitar. He plucked the strings with his thumb. He didn't do it to be all fancy or different at first though. It was because before he started getting gigs on a regular basis, he worked long hours at a straight job and could only practice at night. To keep from getting grief from his neighbors who might be bothered by the sound in the wee hours, he found that playing that way was much more laid back and quiet.

1960's The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery was the third album to bear Wes' name in the top billing. In 2017, the album was selected for the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as "culturally, historically, or artistically significant."

Man! What a band he's got backing him on this record too. Tommy Flanagan on keys, the Modern Jazz Quartet's bassist Percy and drummer Albert Heath.

What are you listening to tonight?