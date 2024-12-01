This Day In History: Rosa Parks Arrested

People are not simply born to be heroes.

Many just react to the situations they find themselves in. Some of our greatest heroes were everyday working class people just trying to live.

Rosa Parks was one of those people who had enough of being repressed and victimized by racism.

Library of Congress:

On the evening of December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, an African American, was arrested for disobeying an Alabama law requiring black passengers to relinquish seats to white passengers when the bus was full. Blacks also were required to sit at the back of the bus. Her arrest sparked a 381-day boycott of the Montgomery bus system and led to a 1956 Supreme Court decision banning segregation on public transportation. I did not get on the bus to get arrested; I got on the bus to go home.

Even after all these years we have a cult that is based on whit4e supremacy beliefs in plain sight via religion.

Open thread.