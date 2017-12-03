Cummings: May 'Very Well Be A Connection' Between Firing And Trump Investigations

This past Friday, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, the Attorney General (at least, until he probably gets arrested after Russia collusion is proven), demanded that all 46 U.S. Attorneys nominated by Obama resign by the end of the day.

While this is not entirely unusual for a new administration, many called this a "purge" to remove dissidents who the Trump White House* feel may not be loyal to Hair Trump in his mission to make the rich richer, deport all Mexicans (or people with Mexican-sounding names), close borders to anyone with a Muslim-sounding name (unless they lie and say they are Christians), allow (and quietly support) anti-Semitism and destroy all environmental protections put in place to ensure there is an actual Earth for our kids and grandkids to live on. You know, he wants to get rid of evil folks who believe people should have equal rights and enjoy a safe planet.

Well, one attorney, Preet Bharara, refused to resign. So Sessions fired him.

Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee was on This Week with George Stephanopoulos and expressed concern that this had less to do with being an Obama holdover and more to do with the fact that Bharara was a ruthless and skilled litigator who the Trump campaign was worried would be handling the Trump investigations.

Cummings said:

“Certainly there’s a lot of questions coming up as to whether Mr. Trump — President Trump* — is concerned about the jurisdiction of this U.S. Attorney, and whether that might affect his future. When you look at everything, George, surrounding the investigations, there are a lot of questions that need to be asked.”

Here's where it gets suspicious...just a few days before Sessions demanded the resignations of the 46 attorneys, Bharara had received a letter from three different government accountability groups asking him to investigate whether Trump had violated the Constitution by receiving cash from foreign governments through his extensive business holdings, which would fall under the Emoluments Clause.

The very next day, Trump called him and spoke with him personally, Think Progress reports. Welp, Bharara told both Trump and the DOJ that he could not speak with them. Trump clearly did not like that and probably threw some sort of tantrum, especially now that his AG Russia puppet, Sessions, has been neutered in terms of Trump investigations. So what can a dictator do, short of killing dissenters? Fire them. Fire them all. And that is what he did.

↓ Story continues below ↓

But first he tried to get him to quit. Which Bharara didn't.

Mr. Bharara tweeted this out yesterday after being unceremoniously fired by Donald Trump:

I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 11, 2017

If you can't force them to do your bidding, fire them so they can't do their job, eh Trumpy?