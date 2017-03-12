Why The Firing Of U.S. Attorney Bharara Could Be A Gift For Fox News

It turns out that the short list for replacing Manhattan’s federal prosecutor, Preet Bharara, contains an attorney especially cozy with Fox News.

Although I posted earlier that all 46 Obama-era federal prosecutors had been fired yesterday, they were actually asked to resign. Today, Bharara, the powerful federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York (i.e. Manhattan), announced he would not resign. He was fired a short while ago.

As I previously noted, Bharara was reportedly investigating Fox News for hiding its sexual harassment settlements from shareholders and for conducting illegal surveillance of its employees.

That, alone, could have been a boon for Fox News. But reporter Gabriel Sherman pointed out that Roger Ailes’ former attorney, Marc Mukasey, is on the short list to replace Bharara.

The Murdoch-owned New York Post agreed and reported today that Mukasey is “a favorite of Donald Trump’s, sources said.”

And guess where Mukasey currently works? Why, it’s the same firm as Rudy Giuliani. Besides boasting about helping Trump write the “Muslim ban,” Giuliani was also implicated in the New York FBI office’s leaks to the Trump campaign, which he also boasted about.

Both of those boasts occurred on Fox News.

Watch Rachel Maddow discuss the FBI leaks to the Trump campaign below, from the November 3, 2016 The Rachel Maddow show:

