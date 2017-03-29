Fox And Friends Plays 'Yeah But Obama' On The Nunes White House Visit

Fox and Friends, Trump's preferred source of daily disinformation, is 100% on board with this dreadful administration, carrying water for the troubled regime as often as possible. Steve Doocy framed it this way:

Well the mainstream media seems obsessed with House Intel committee chair Devin Nunes' trip to the White House last week.... Where was the outrage when when the Obama White House had controversial guests, some of them invited hundreds of times?

Of course Doocy claims that the Obama White House had its own list of controversial characters. The Fox "News" people can't see the false equivalency between President Obama's White House guests, whom they don't approve of, versus an unorthodox surreptitious trip to the White House that Nunes was supposed to be investigating.

DOOCY: You know conveniently what they leave out of that network news coverage is the fact that apparently Devin Nunes went to the White House last week to talk to a "whistleblower" because he couldn't look at whatever secret information they had compiled (at) the intelligence community where he worked or else, you know, everybody would have known that he was a whistleblower.

COLLINS: Exactly and Devin Nunes has said that he went to the White House to see these documents because he could not see them on Capitol Hill. Right so he had to go to the White House, while so we don't know what he saw, he felt it was important enough to share it with the public (but not his own intelligence committee). DOOCY: Of course there's this connection and this fascination by the mainstream media of all things Russian.

During St.Ronnie Raygun's days, Russian collusion would have been considered a major sin, but since the Obama Presidency, anything white is alright? Sure seems that way. A Russian Ambassador coming to the White House an average of two to three times per year is not at all unusual.

But what's interesting is there's a complete double standard. For instance, we put up a graphic of the Russian Ambassador to the United States. Serious, he visited the White House when Barack Obama was president at least 22 times and I don't remember the outrage.

↓ Story continues below ↓ COLLINS: Exactly this is the guy who Jared Kushner is coming under fire for having met with Jeff Sessions. Mike Flynn lost his job because he met with this guy and then misled the 'vice president' about it So just worth pointing out there's all this pushback for Jeff Sessions meeting with this guy when he was a senator but there's none for this guy showing up to the White House a lot of times.

DOOCY: Absolutely, meanwhile we've got a picture of Doug Shulman. He's the IRS commissioner accused of targeting conservative groups. (He was exonerated of all charges). He went to the White House 161 times, and of course no coordination, and Bob Creamer, accused of inciting violence at Trump rallies, on the Obama White House visitors log 342 times.

Creamer, husband of Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, was accused by the O'Keefe creeps and their Project Veritas cohorts, of Trump rally nonsense, hardly credible sources.

Project Veritas also was able to plant an intern in Creamer’s Washington, D.C., office to secretly video workers. Creamer said she posed as the niece of the fake potential donor, who asked Creamer to give her a job.

Naturally, they get their list of villains from unsavory liars like those at James O'Keefe's Project Veritas. and Tucker Carlson's Daily Caller. Are you surprised?

DOOCY: The reason there is no outrage from the mainstream media is it looks like, I mean to a fair observer, that they are working with the Democrat Party (he had to get that insult in) to just simply discredit Donald Trump's presidency.

No Steve, Donald is doing a fine job of that all by himself, he doesn't need any help. But Doocy is proud of their efforts to defend the indefensible Trump and his cohorts. He brags:

There are other a lot of the other, you know, questionable figures who were at the White House, welcomed to Barack Obama's White House multiple times and I just think it's worth pointing out, and we have done just that. All right! Mission accomplished!

They're missing the point here, given that the Obama White House didn't receive classified information about Benghazi from the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, but that's how they roll.

Your mission of misinforming America is accomplished all day long. Thanks Rupey!