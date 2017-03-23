Freedom Caucus Caves To Trump On AHCA

The Freedom Caucus, a group of Congressmen made up of hard core Tea Party conservatives, have reversed themselves on the AHCA and say they have a deal in principle they can vote for... because they love Trump.

Rep. Mark Meadows and Dave Brat joined Hannity last night and while they never specifically said what was negotiated or how the bill had changed to their liking, they made sure to roundly cheer Trump.

That's what the Hannity show is for, after all.

"The president and I came to an agreement in principle...“I think what we're trying to do now is make sure that our agreement is actually something that can be executed in a way that passes the Senate.,”

“There's still work to be done, but I can tell you that the president is all engaged."

Wow, the president is all engaged! He walks on water. Hallelujah!

Only two days ago, Trump half kidding threatened Rep. Meadows and the rest of House Republicans when he said many would lose their seats of they didn't vote for his bill.

The Hill has reported: "Conservatives say repeal of the essential health benefits, which mandate what an insurance plan must cover, is necessary to bring down premiums. Republican leaders had been wary, though, given that it is in doubt whether repeal of those regulations would be allowed under Senate rules that are preventing a Democratic filibuster."

Essential health benefits are the benefits that Obamacare forces healthcare insurance to cover.

With the news of the Freedom Caucus' cave, now slightly less extremist Republicans are not happy with the bill.

The GOP can afford to lose twenty-two votes and no more for the AHCA to pass.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) calls out these nasty legislators: the crueler the bill gets, the more they will vote in favor of it.