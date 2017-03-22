John McCain Calls For Select Committee To Handle Russian Probes

Sen. John McCain called for a select committee to handle the investigation into the Russians meddling in our presidential elections after House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes pulled his little stunt at the White House this Wednesday: McCain: Congress doesn't have 'credibility' to handle Russia probes:

Congress no longer has the credibility to independently tackle a probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and President Trump and his associates' ties to Moscow, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday. "It's a bizarre situation, and what I think, the reason why I'm calling for this select committee or a special committee, is I think that this back-and-forth and what the American people have found out so far that no longer does the Congress have credibility to handle this alone," McCain told MSNBC's Greta Van Susteren. "And I don't say that lightly." McCain's comments come amid an increasingly bitter feud that erupted between members of the House Intelligence Committee earlier Wednesday, after the panel's chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) claimed that he had seen evidence that the U.S. intelligence community incidentally surveilled members of Trump's transition team. The inadvertent surveillance, Nunes said, was not tied to ongoing Russia investigation.

Bizarre is about the kindest thing you could say about it. Nunes should have never been leading this investigation to begin with when he was part of the Trump transition team, and was obviously compromised from the get go.

We'll see if they circle the wagons, or if more Republicans follow McCain's lead and call for a special committee. I have absolutely no faith in Republicans' ability to police themselves or hold any members of their own party accountable for any wrongdoing.