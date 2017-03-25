Joy Reid FLATTENS Republican Panelist On Hardball

It's not like John Feehery hadn't had a bad day already. And here he is on Hardball, listening to Joy Ann Reid explain that Republicans and Trump learned nothing from the 2016 election. Trump was not elected to give Paul Ryan everything his little Ayn Randite heart desired. And Trump voters had no idea Trump was going to take away THEIR Medicaid.

But now he had to polish the turd of Trump's loss over Obamacare, entirely the responsibility of the House Republican caucus.

He had the excuses ready. Joy Reid would have none of them.

Democrats hold some responsibility? Nope.

Now we can move on to more important matters? Nope.

Obamacare will collapse? Nope. She had the CBO numbers on that one.

And in the end, Feehery suggested that it was time for....

are you ready?....

No fair guessing!....

BIPARTISANSHIP.

Joy Reid just about laughed her butt off. There is no reason for House Republicans to lift a finger unless it's a Democratic bill.