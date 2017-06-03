Conway: Trump 'Has... Intelligence The Rest Of Us Do Not'

Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway returned to Fox and Friends, the only outlet where she can safely deliver this line without a laugh track. Asked how Trump knows he was tapped by the former president, Conway replied, "He is the President of the United States. He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not."

Conway repeatedly attacked the media for hyping reports on Russia's interference in the US election and Trump administration officials begin in contact with Russia and not giving equal coverage to all the leaks that are happening in the Trump administration.

Conway insisted that reports coming out of anonymous sources appearing in the alt-right fever swamps should be treated equally to the NY Times and other major news organizations.

After all, Drudge and Breitbart are where Trump gets his news, why doesn't everybody?

Kellyanne mentioned many media reports about the Obama administration supposedly wiretapping the Trump campaign, but she never explicitly said where those reports came from. We know!

The Washington Post rated Trump's claims at FOUR Pinocchios.

Brian Kilmeade asked Conway when was the first time Conway heard about Trump being wiretapped at Trump Tower and Conway refused to "reveal that," but said the Tower is a big place and she said, "If we don't know, let's find out together."

The president calling for a big investigation when all the security services have rebuked Trump's claims in total.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked, "It sounds like from the tweets over the weekend the president does know this has happened to him. How does he know that his phone was actually tapped?"

Conway replied, "Let me answer that globally. He is the President of the United States. He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not and that's the way it should be for presidents."

She continued, "I would note that curiously with the timing, the day after his amazing joint session which everybody is polling most honest and analysts said was a complete home run for him, that the "New York Times" had a report that clearly showed that there was a rush to preserve and sprinkle intelligence information around the Obama administration toward the end of it," she said.

The report she referred to, which has no bearing on their wiretapping allegations, was about the Obama admin trying to preserve data and make sure Trump couldn't cover up Russia's interference in the election.