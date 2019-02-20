Kellyanne Insists She Has 'No Exposure' In Russia Probe

Speaking with Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, Kellyanne Conway gave the game away:

Chris Cuomo: "[Trump] and others have lied about Russia-related matters, and I don't know why."

Kellyanne Conway: "Not me. I have no exposure."

No exposure? Exposure? Who said anything about exposure? Also, "not me" isn't standing up for those White House personalities who DO have exposure.

This is what is known as dry snitching, Kellyanne. The Urban Dictionary defines dry snitching as “indirectly telling secrets or offenses to a person of authority or any person meant to be kept away from a secret or offense, sometimes inadvertently.”

You let CNN know that there ARE people in the White House who DO have "exposure." And that you don't give a rat's butt about them.

Way to cover your anatomy and take one more shuffle to your lifeboat, Kellyanne.