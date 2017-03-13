NBC Reporter To Spicer: When Can We Trust Trump's Claims?

NBC's Pete Alexander got into a heated exchange with Sean Spicer when he asked about Trump tweeting things with no proof that sound fantastical. Because it probably is a Trump fantasy, he asked Spicer, "When can we trust the president?"

Spicer had a hard time all day throughout his White House press briefing because he has so much nonsense to defend.

On Friday, the Trump administration was touting the February jobs report, when for almost a year and a half, Trump said the unemployment numbers were phony.

Alexander asked, "You said the numbers were phony in the past, but are real now - "

Alexander continued, "When should Americans trust the president?. Should they trust the president, is it phony or real when he says President Obama was wiretapping him?"

Spicer hemmed and hawed his way through the answer and spun that just because Trump said Obama, he meant his administration.

Alexander brought up the upcoming CBO report that Trump knows will score their ACA replacement bill very badly.

Spicer attacked the CBO and said, "If you're looking for a bullseye accurate prediction, the CBO was off by more than half."

Joan McCarter writes about Republicans attacking the CBO on Obamacare's numbers, "That there would be alternative facts, since 21 million is the number for people who are covered under Obamacare."

Alexander wouldn't let Spicer dodge his original question and pressed him. "The question is when can we trust the president?"

Spicer claimed Alexander was only talking about the CBO, report, but he wasn't.

Alexander continued, "When he says something, can we trust that it's real?"

"Yes!"

"Or should we assume that it's phony? --- how can we believe it's real when you told us it was phony then but now it's real?"

Spicer feigned anger...

Alexander zeroed in, asking, "On Friday, the president said the numbers are phony then but they're very real now. So, how do we know he won't later say --"

Spicer tried to use Conway's trick of subterfuge about percentages on how people are employed because the jobs reports that Trump is now using is the same as the one the Obama administration used.

Spicer got flustered, "Let me answer the question." Sean went on to give a lengthy explanation that had nothing to do with the question so Alexander asked again, "The bottom line, the question you haven't answered, can you say affirmatively that whenever the president says something, we can trust it to be real?

Shrilly Spicer replied, "If he's not joking, Of course!"

That made Alexander and the press corp want to start over and ask when are we supposed to know when Trump is joking, but Spicer moved on...

See, it's up to Spicer and Kellyanne Conway to tell us when Trump is joking around and being serious!

Pete Alexander gets a fruit basket!