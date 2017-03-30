Republican Congressman Says Nunes 'Works For The President'?!?

Craig Melvin was absolutely stunned.

Representative Ted Yoho was defending Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes as having "a lot of integrity" and then said

"He works for the President."

"DOES HE?" said Craig Melvin, "Or does he work for the constituents of his district?"

"Well, you do both." said Mister Stupid from Florida. "But when you're in that capacity...[trailing off] I'm comfortable with what he did."

Of course you are, Ted Yoho!

If ever there was an emblem for "party before country" it's that moment.

Someone buy this guy a 7th-grade civics textbook.