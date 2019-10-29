CNN Host Hammers GOP Rep For Failure To Attend Impeachment Hearing

Idiot Republicans like Rep. Ted Yoho make a great noise about "the impeachment process," but when they are part of the committee and entitled to hear, read, and in every other way participate in making sure the questions are fair and the answers are truthful, they don't attend the meetings? OR read the transcripts? Good on Poppy Harlow for pushing back on this obstruction of process.

Ted Yoho is pretending the impeachment inquiry is not worthy of his time. Really?

POPPY HARLOW, CNN: So you are going to this deposition after you're off the air with us. Is that right?

REP. TED YOHO (R-FL): As soon as I'm off the air, yes, ma'am.

HARLOW: And this will be the first one you attend in the inquiry?

YOHO: It will be the first one, but we've been very engaged in what's going on. And this whole vote that Nancy Pelosi is bringing it up, it's not an official impeachment inquiry...

HARLOW: Have you -- all members of the committees, so you're one of them, are allowed to read the transcripts of these depositions, as they've been happening.

YOHO: Right.

HARLOW: Have you done that?

YOHO: We've read the summary of Volcker's and there was one other one we did.

HARLOW: The summary or you've gone actually to read the full transcript?

YOHO: Just a summary of them. The summaries of them.

HARLOW: Why? Going back -- you're an important member of an important committee and this is an important inquiry and I'm just confused as to why -- it seems like you don't think it's been worth the time until today to go or to read them.

YOHO: Well, I said, because it's not an official inquiry.