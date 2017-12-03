Sean Spicer Asked: 'How Does It Feel To Work For A Fascist?'

If only the useless American media and press were half as rude insistent as this woman in demanding answers to really fundamental questions on why this assault on American democracy is happening.

Source: Daily Mail

Sean Spicer was confronted while shopping in an Apple Store on Saturday by a woman who filmed the encounter in which she called Trump a 'fascist' and accused the White House press secretary of racism.

Shree Chauhan, a 33-year-old Indian-American woman who lives in Washington, DC, posted the video in which she walks up to Spicer and begins harassing him as he shops.

She begins by asking Spicer: 'How does it feel to work for a fascist?'

Spicer responds: We have a great country' while appearing to try and ignore the woman.