Sean Spicer Asked: 'How Does It Feel To Work For A Fascist?'
If only the useless American media and press were half as
rude insistent as this woman in demanding answers to really fundamental questions on why this assault on American democracy is happening.
Sean Spicer was confronted while shopping in an Apple Store on Saturday by a woman who filmed the encounter in which she called Trump a 'fascist' and accused the White House press secretary of racism.
Shree Chauhan, a 33-year-old Indian-American woman who lives in Washington, DC, posted the video in which she walks up to Spicer and begins harassing him as he shops.
She begins by asking Spicer: 'How does it feel to work for a fascist?'
Spicer responds: We have a great country' while appearing to try and ignore the woman.
Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press.
— Shree ✊
UPDATE: Shree Chauchan has a long post at Medium about her encounter, including what she took to be an "implied threat" by Spicer.
When I confronted Mr. Spicer, I wanted to speak truth to power. It wasn’t until hours later that it was revealed to me that Mr. Spicer had said, “such a great country that allows you to be here,” to me.
That is racism and it is an implied threat. Think about the sheer audacity of Mr. Spicer to say that to my face with a smile, knowing that he that he is being recorded on video and the position of power he holds in our government.
