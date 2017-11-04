Spicer Apologizes For Hitler Gaffe, Worries It Will Distract From 'Destabilizing' Syria

Sean Spicer went on CNN to fall upon his sword for his ridiculous Hitler remarks earlier today, and ended up stepping in it all over again.

Under withering, scolding questioning from Wolf Blitzer, Spicer humbly admitted he was stupid for bringing up Hitler.

He should have stopped there. Instead he kept talking. "I need to make sure that I clarify and not with in any way shape or form any more after distraction from the president's decisive action in Syria and attempts he is making to destabilize the region and root out ISIS out of Syria."

Yikes. Bad day for the Spicey. Steps out of one mire right into another.