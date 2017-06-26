Sean Spicer Issues Statement On Syria No One Should Believe

Tonight, Sean Spicer released a statement about Syria and chemical weapons. No one should believe a word he says.

Here is the statement:

The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children. The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack. As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.

As Rachel Maddow notes, there is no background, no administration officials helping the press to understand why this statement was released, nothing.

Since this administration lies with impunity, you should assume it is a move toward war, and one which is not based in anything factual. Zero facts. Nothing.

Either this is a distraction so Fox News has some breaking news to discuss which is not the disastrous CBO score, or it's a distraction from Russia, or Trump actually wants to start laying the groundwork for more war in that region by lying to us about what is happening.