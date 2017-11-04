Sean Spicer: 'Even Hitler Never Used Chemical Weapons'

If you'd told me when I woke up this morning that the thing Sean Spicer would stick his foot in his mouth about TODAY would be "Hitler and the Holocaust," I would not have believed you.

I mean, COME. ON.

SEAN SPICER: I think a couple things. You look -- we didn't use chemical weapons in World War II. You had a -- someone who is despicable as Hitler who didn't even -- using chemical weapons. You have to, if you're Russia, ask yourself, is this a country and regime you want to align yourself with?

Sean Spicer just "forgot" about the use of gas during the Holocaust?

Sean Spicer just said Hitler didn't chemical weapons. Asked to clarify, he said: "He wasn't using gas on his own people [like Assad]". OMFG — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) April 11, 2017

But hey, let's all look on the bright side, shall we?

I'm just glad Mel Brooks is still alive for that shining Trump White House Moment (tm).