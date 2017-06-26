CBO Serves The Senate A Health Care Sh*t Sandwich

The CBO has just dropped the score for the Senate Sh*t Sandwich Act (SSSA), otherwise known as the ironically named "Better Care Reconciliation Act," which is the Senate version of the AHCA, or "Trumpcare."

As those of us following the matter closely knew, it is a nasty sh*t sandwich served between two slices of sourdough Republican rhetoric.

First and foremost, the CBO confirms that millions will be uninsured and lose their access to health care immediately, with 22 million more uninsured by 2025.

Medicaid is cut by $772 billion, which directly contradicts the Orwellian talking point amongst Republicans that it's not really a cut, but more a question of how much it doesn't increase. It's a cut, and it's a big cut too.

The other savings in the bill comes from cutting subsidies for co-payments and deductibles for low-income earners, called CSRs. That, along with an end to essential health benefits, brings home $408 billion, just enough for those nice fat tax cuts McConnell and his Koch friends long to bring home.

Millions would lose coverage right away, with the most affected group being those in the pre-Medicare age group who are also low-income earners. Those people would see their costs double, or perhaps even triple. Here is a table.

WOW. CBO: Premiums for a 64-year old with middle income go from $6,800 under ACA to $20,500 under BCRA ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/iBm6eBbpw7 — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 26, 2017

There is more, and I am monitoring the cable news for a comprehensive analysis, though I fear they'll just focus on who will vote or not vote for the bill, as they have all day. Apparently policy matters less than process to cable news producers today.

I will update as facts warrant.

Update:

Oh, there's this, too.

CBO says that by 2019 you're gonna have the same problem that this bill is supposed to solve: areas where no insurer is in non-group market — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 26, 2017

Update 2:

Here's a pretty graphic representation of how people age 50-64 (Trump voters) will fare: