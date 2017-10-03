Sean Spicer Battered During Presser Over Flynn's New Foreign Agent Registration

Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to fluff off any responsibility for the Trump administration's apparent cluelessness over the revelations that Gen. Flynn was a foreign agent for Turkey while being named as the U.S. National Security Adviser.

When asked why this didn't set off any alarm bells, Spicer put all the blame on Flynn, saying "how would anyone know" if Flynn just filed the paperwork.

Pathetically, Sean really tried to use this defense.

Flynn flew all over the country with Trump and was one of his most trusted friends during the presidential campaign. What, Flynn never discussed any of his personal business dealing or that he had ties to Turkey?

Fox News' John Roberts didn't make Sean Hannity happy when he asked, "How did that not raise a red flag?”

Spicer tried to move past him saying he already had a question.

Roberts continued, “This is an important point because you have an attorney calling the transition saying that the person who is in line to be the national security adviser may need to register as a foreign agent and that doesn’t raise a red flag?”

“It’s not a question raising red flags,” Spicer whined. “It’s the question of whether they gave them advice they were supposed to, which is it’s not up to them to make decisions as to what you need to do or not do.”

Spicer idiotically brought up examples of tax returns and I'm shocked nobody yelled for Trumps' tax returns.

The idea that this was some clerical judgement is ludicrous.

Maybe the John Birch Society is right about foreign government agents infiltrating America in Washington D.C., only he was off by about sixty years give or take a few.

Glenn Thrush, followed up by asking Spicer about Rep. Cummings letter to Vice President Mike Pence informing him of Flynn's ties while Pence went on TV saying he had no knowledge of it.

Spicer tried to deflect Pence's behavior and then got back to Thrush. Glenn said, forget about the "legalisms," what does this say about the judgement of the transition team when they had knowledge of Flynn's activities.

Spicer moronically said, "You’re asking me forget about the legalisms. That’s what we ask people to do is follow the law. You can’t forget about the legalisms. That’s what we did.”

I'm speechless.

All I can say is that President Obama would have been impeached by Rep. Chaffetz' committee for allowing a installing a member of his cabinet that had ties to a foreign government.