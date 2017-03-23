Sen. Chuck Schumer Will Filibuster Neil Gorsuch's Nomination

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told his colleagues Thursday morning that he would not be voting for Judge Neil Gorsuch.

On the Senate floor Schumer said, "After careful deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot support Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court." "His nomination will have a cloture vote. He will have to earn 60 votes for confirmation. My vote will be no, and I urge my colleagues to do the same."

"I'm voting no on Gorsuch for Alfonse Madden and workers across the country. For the Wong family and for others who don't want to choose between their health and providing for their children and for the Perkins family, who loved their children just as they are and want them no less than the opportunities afforded to every child in America."

He continued, " The American people deserve someone who sees average litigants as more than incidental consequences of precedent when that precedent produces an absurd result. Whose view of the law is not so cold and so arid so as to ring out every last drop of humanity and common sense. It requires only the bare minimum of juridical decency to rule the right way in the cases I mentioned and Judge Gorsuch did not."