Sessions Recuses From Some Investigations; Offers Lame Excuses For Russia Interactions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he will recuse himself from all investigations concerning Russians and the 2016 election in a press conference earlier this afternoon.

However in answer to a reporter's question about what then-Senator Sessions discussed with Ambassador Kislyak, his answer left far more questions.

After saying they just discussed "normal things," such as a trip with a church group in the 90s, Sessions dropped a big juicy tidbit.

"So we talked about -- a little bit -- about terrorism, as I recall," Sessions explained. "And somehow the subject of the Ukraine came up."

Hmmm. And was this before or after the Republican platform was changed to soften policy on Ukraine?

"I had had the Ukrainian ambassador in my office the day before to listen to him," he continued. "Russia had done nothing wrong in any area and everybody else was wrong with regard to the Ukraine."

He added a bit of color to his description, saying, "Most of these ambassadors are pretty gossipy, and they like -- this was in the campaign season, but i don't recall any specific political discussions."

But hey, he just admitted to having a political discussion about the SINGLE ISSUE that Republicans changed for Trump at Paul Manafort's request -- Ukraine.

But "somehow the subject of the Ukraine just came up." Sure it did. Just like magic.