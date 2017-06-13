Sen. Reed Blows Holes Through Sessions' Excuses For Comey Firing

During Jeff Sessions Senate testimony, Senator jack Reed destroyed the Trump administration's narrative that James Comey was fired because of how he handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The Trump administration and his surrogates said many times that the FBI director's July press conference and his late October letter which hurt Clinton's chances of winning the presidency as the primary reasons to fire Comey. This is, of course, preposterous since Trump and Sessions were cheering Comey over those decisions at the time.

Session tried to make believe that with all the new administration had to do in their first 100 days, they took another look at it again and determined Comey's behavior was more egregious than he first thought.

Reed cut him off.

Sen. Reed said, "On July 7th when Mr. Comey made his first announcement about the case, you were on Fox News, and you said, first of all, Director Comey is a skilled former prosecutor and then you concluded by saying essentially that 'it's not his problem, it's Hillary Clinton's problem.'"

"Then on November 6th, after Mr. Comey again made news in late October by reopening, if you will, the investigation, you said, again, on Fox News, 'You know, FBI director Comey did the right thing when he found new evidence. He had no choice but to report it to the American congress where he had under oath testified.'"

Reed continued, "So in July and November Director Comey was doing exactly the right thing. You had no criticism of him. You felt that in fact he was a skilled professional prosecutor. You felt that his last statement in October was fully justified, so how can you go from those statements to agreeing with Mr. Rosenstein, and then asking the president or recommending that he be fired?"

It makes no absolutely no sense at all that after being helped by the Director of the FBI for getting Trump elected, suddenly - without any provocation - they would now review his actions regarding the Clinton investigation and conclude he should be fired for being mean to Hillary.

I mean, come on. I know Trump thinks all his supporters are rubes, but not the rest of America.

I'm surprised Trump didn't give Comey the Medal of Freedom for handing him the presidency.

AG Sessions tried to blame Comey's July press conference that then forced the FBI Directer to send out that October letter as his reason he needed to be dismissed.

Balderdash, I say! Poppycock, malarkey, hogwash, rubbish, baloney, bunk, drivel.

When the media read the Rosenstein letter about Comey's dismissal, they all mocked it as buffoonery.

Reed then asked, "Did you feel misled when the president announced that his real reason for dismissing Mr. Comey was the Russia investigation?"

Sessions then got brain locked and said he couldn't characterize that and wouldn't comment on it.

The embattled Attorney General stuck to his prepared talking points that Comey was fired over mishandling Hillary Clinton's investigation.

It wasn't because Comey refused to lock her up or his pushing forward with the Russian investigations?

OK, then. You've convinced us all.