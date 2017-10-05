Chris Cuomo Paints Kellyanne Conway As A Liar During Heated Interview

In a long and contentious debate, CNN's Chris Cuomo challenged Kellyanne Conway on all the preposterous reasons Trump put out to fire Comey.

The Trump camp is claiming that he was fired over his handling of the Clinton investigations and sending the October letter to Congress and that the rank and file members at the FBI do not respect Comey anymore because he made it political.

And then she tried to use former NSA Director James Clapper's testimony to rebuke the entire Russia/Trump investigation.

"As recently as yesterday, you had a prominent Democrat saying he sees no evidence of Russia and collusion. Where is that in the reporting?"

"What happened yesterday?"

"You've got Democrats saying that they don't see any evidence of Russia collusion."

That's when Cuomo got fed up and challenged her litany of bogus "facts" and said, "I get the talking point..."

Conway got angry and replied, "It's not a talking point. It's a seven-month distraction."

Cuomo replied, "That's what you want it to be. I get that."

Kellyanne replied, "No, you want it to be real.

"No, look, what I want is the truth," he said.

Cuomo continued, "The idea that you should know the fruit of the investigation these many months in, is naive and deceptive."

"You've been misrepresenting the White House what James Clapper said when he said he had seen no collusion, proof."

Chris explained that the House and Senate investigations are far from over and Clapper said he had no knowledge of what was happening in the FBI investigations on Russia.

He continued, "That's very different, you don't like that part because you want as the president says, for this to be a hoax."

As Cuomo went on debunking her excuses, Conway got miffed and said, "Do you want me to ask the questions?"

"I've got to check what you're saying."

They continued to argue and then after Cuomo used Trump's moronic letter he wrote that fired Comey, and said, "if it's true, it was unethical for Trump to ask the FBI Director whether or not he was under investigation."

That's when the interview flipped again into the bizarre as Conway held up the letter to the cameras and asked where does it say that Trump asked Comey about the investigations.

She read it off, "I appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation..."

"How did he find out?"

Conway replied, "Chris, I'm not going to reveal to you conversations between the president of the United States and the director of the FBI."

Riiight. She wants us to believe that Comey, on three separate occasions just happened to mention to Trump that he wasn't being investigated.

Kellyanne Conway's :"Who's on First" routine didn't cut it today, but there's much more to see.

The interview is well worth a viewing.