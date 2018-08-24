Chris Cuomo Tells Kellyanne Conway To 'Go To Fox' During Bonkers Interview

Late on Thursday, President Donald Trump’s "counselor" Kellyanne Conway went on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time to discuss, among other things, Trump's lying, corruption and the swirling mess around him.

It did not go well.

Not only did Conway scream over Cuomo for most of the interview, but when Chris did manage to get a few words out, it was met with even louder shrieks and rude repetitions of "Christopherrrrrrrr" in Conway's slithery, shrill, nauseating voice.

At one point Conway tried to assert that Trump is not a liar. Truth is not truth. Lies are not lies. Crime is not crime. Goes along with their narrative that things that are real are, in fact, not real.

When asked about whether Trump knew about the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, Conway ducked and dodged, instead attacking Cuomo.

After tolerating Conway for way longer than he should have, Cuomo told her to "go to FOX" if she wanted to continue to lie. Conway looked shocked that anyone would tell her she wasn't welcome and it appeared she was ready to walk off at the end of the interview before Cuomo cut to break.

Enjoy!

Ed. Note (Karoli): Ordinarily I wouldn't subject anyone to a shrieking Kellyanne for longer than 30 seconds, but this interview is a shining example of how utterly desperate and bankrupt they are at the White House. They literally have nothing. Nothing at all, and their lies are as threadbare as that pair of jeans you keep for painting rooms in the house.

Or, as conservative writer Tom Nichols said,